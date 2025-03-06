The fusion of Salman Khan and Eid is in itself a celebration for a long time. Khan's upcoming film Sikandar, slated for release during the 2025 Eid, has already generated a wave of excitement across Bollywood buffs. Known for his immense fan following and unmatchable stardom, the actor’s films have become a tradition during Eid, drawing millions of fans to cinemas each year. With Sikandar, expectations are higher than ever, as it continues the legacy of Eid releases that are eagerly awaited by audiences worldwide. ‘Sikandar’ Teaser: Salman Khan Delivers Massy Action As He Faces Off Against Baddies in This Film Co-Starring Rashmika Mandanna.

When reached out, Popular Trade analyst Taran Adarsh aptly described the phenomenon surrounding Salman Khan’s Eid releases, saying, "The upcoming release of a Salman Khan film during the festival of Eid precipitates an unprecedented euphoria amongst millions of fans worldwide. Indeed, the combination of Eid and a Salman Khan film has transcended and evolved to become a festival in its own right, fervently celebrated by millions of his aficionados worldwide."

Adarsh further added, "Salman Khan’s unmatchable stardom and enduring popularity effortlessly beyond any box office metrics. His iconic status has been cemented by his unconditional popularity in masses. The forthcoming release of Sikandar, during the festive occasion of Eid, has generated immense excitement amongst exhibitors and audiences alike." ‘Sikandar’ Teaser: Power-Packed Dialogues From Salman Khan’s Action Film That Redefine Mass Entertainment!

Salman Khan enjoys immense popularity among the masses and the roots of the country. The level of fan frenzy he commands is unmatched and unprecedented. His popularity is not tied to box office performance, and the unwavering love his fans have for him is unlike anything seen for anyone else in the country.

