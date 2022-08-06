Sister's Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year. A day dedicated to sisterhood, a special bond that one just cannot define in words. It is a day to acknowledge one of the most beautiful relationships and cherish and celebrate for all the lovely moments. There are numerous sister duos of Bollywood that we have seen. Their impeccable bond have set major goals. Sister's Day 2022 Gift Ideas: From Handbag to Shopping Vouchers, 5 Best Things To Gift Your Sister on This Day.

Be it sharing secrets or stepping out stylishly for any event or any other matter, sisters are often the true BFFs in one’s lives. Deepika Padukone–Anisha Padukone, Kareena Kapoor–Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt–Shaheen Bhatt are some of the popular and adorable sisters duos. As we gear up to celebrate Sister's Day 2022 on Sunday, let’s take a look at B-town’s adorable sister duos. Happy Sister’s Day 2022 Wishes and HD Images: Send Sibling Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Sweet Greetings, Wallpapers & SMS to Your Lovely Sisters.

Deepika Padukone & Anisha Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anisha Padukone (@anishapadukone)

While Deepika Padukone rules hearts globally, her sister is a professional golfer and these two never shy away from flaunting affection for each other.

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

The Kapoor sisters eat together, party together and travel the world together! From winning hearts on the big screens to setting siblings goals off screen, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are the inseparable duos.

Alia Bhatt & Shaheen Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Shaheen Bhatt prefers to remain low-key unlike Alia Bhatt. But no matter what, these two clearly cherish the bond between them and are more like best friends.

Rhea Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Be it films or the world of fashion, Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja rule these departments jointly. Onscreen and off screen, they set pure sister goals.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Shamita Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

The Shetty sisters definitely know how to make heads turn with their dance moves, fitness and sexy sartorial choices. They are just the glamorous duos of B-town.

Malaika Arora & Amrita Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial)

Another sexiest sister duos of Bollywood, the Arora girls. From relishing yummy dishes to slaying in outfits to globetrotting, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora share a unique bond.

Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

While Janhvi Kapoor has managed to establish herself as one of the successful actresses, Khushi Kapoor is right now following her footsteps. The latter, who is also a fitness and style freak like her sister, would soon be making her acting debut.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2022 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).