Actress Swara Bhaskar, who had landed in trouble for voicing her perceptions on the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict, can breathe a sigh of relief, as, after the Attorney General of India, the Solicitor General's office has also dismissed advocate Anuj Saxena's petition to initiate a contempt petition. In the letter rejecting the petition, the S-G office stated that since the A-G has already declined to grant consent in the matter, the request made is misconceived. AG KK Venugopal Declines Request to Initiate Contempt of Court Proceedings Against Actor Swara Bhaskar.

In a letter dated August 21, 2020, Attorney General KK Venugopal declined a request to initiate contempt of court proceedings against actor Swara Bhaskar alleging her of making derogatory and scandalous statements in the context of Supreme Court of India. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: From Tanu Weds Manu to Veere Di Wedding, 5 Special Roles That the Braveheart Actress Owned Like a Boss.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Swara, at an event for 'artists against communalism' that was organised in Mumbai in February 2020, had said, "We are living in a country where the Supreme Court of our country states in a judgment that the demolition of the Babri Majid was unlawful and in the same judgment rewards the same people who brought down the mosque.” The A-G office, while turning down Anuj's petition had said that Swara's statements did not amount to an attack on the institution of judiciary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 07:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).