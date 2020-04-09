Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: From Tanu Weds Manu to Veere Di Wedding, 5 Special Roles That the Braveheart Actress Owned Like a Boss

Happy Birthday Swara Bhasker! (Photo Credit: File Image)

Swara Bhasker is the kind of actor who is a braveheart both on screen and off that as well. Swara may be known mostly among the mainstream audiences for her parallel leads in popular films like Tanu Weds Manu series, Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Veerey Di Wedding. But she has also headlined some acclaimed indie films like Listen Amaya, Nil Battey Sannata and Anarkali of Aarah and received a lot of praise for her performances in these films. It’s Swara Bhasker’s Birthday Today and Sonam Kapoor Can’t Wait to Celebrate It With Her 'Veere' After the COVID-19 Lockdown Is Lifted (View Pics).

But Swara's onscreen presence is often dominated by her offscreen endeavours. Especially her social media and political image. Swara is known for her strong strong political views that are mostly anti-autocracy, and she oftens finds herself battling trolls who don't agree with her opinions. And knowing how vicious and dangerous many of these trolls can be, have to say Swara's indomitable spirit in dealing with them deserves a lot of appreciation, even if you are not on the same page with her on the matters of this country. Sheer Qorma Trailer: Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta's LGBTQ Love Story Fights The Barriers Within the Family (Watch Video).

On April 9, 2020, Swara is turning 32. Let's celebrate this occasion by showering more love on five roles that she owned like a boss!

Payal Jassi Gill in Tanu Weds Manu series

Eijaz Khan and Swara Bhasker in Tanu Weds Manu

As the bestie of Kangana Ranaut's Tanu, Payal is the sensible voice of her conscience that her rebellious friend often chooses to ignore. It was a role that Swara the breakout limelight she needed after making her debut in the 2009 film Madholal Keep Walking. Her pairing with Eijaz Khan who was hilarious as her husband Jassi Gill, was one of the best things in both the films. Can we have a spin-off based on their marital adventures?

Chanda Sahay in Nil Battey Sannata

Swara Bhasker in Nil Battey Sannata

Perhaps, Swara's best and most endearing role, this Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari film has her play a woman who works as a domestic help and is concerned about her daughter slacking in studies. To motivate her, Chanda joins her daughter's class and turns out to be an efficient student herself, earning her daughter's jealousy. Nil Battey Sannata is a lovely film, and Swara's performance even lovelier, for which she won Best Actress–Critics at Star Screen Awards. Women’s Day 2020: From Deepika Padukone in Piku to Taapsee Pannu in Thappad, 15 Best Female Characters in the Last Five Years.

Rajkumari Chandrika in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Swara Bhasker in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

This Sooraj Barjatya Diwali blockbuster is primarily a Salman Khan film, where the superstar is seen in a double role. But Swara has a strong role in the movie too, playing the estranged, strong-headed half-sister of one of Salman's characters, spouting fire with nearly every dialogue and expressions of hers! Swara's strong is one of the few redeeming points in this forgettable movie.

The Titular Character in Anaarkali of Aarah

Swara Bhasker in Anaarkali of Aarah

A gem of a film that, sadly, didn't get the kind of attention it deserves primarily because of its poor marketing. Swara plays Anaarkali, a dancer who performs to sleazy songs in function, but demands respect from the men who shouldn't dare to cross the line of discomfort. And when a minister does, she takes up the fight against the powerful men because she deserves her self-esteem, no matter what her profession. A bold and terrific performance by the actress that deserves more plaudits.

Sakshi in Veere Di Wedding

Swara Bhasker in Veere Di Wedding

Speaking of bold, how can one not talk about Swara's role in this girl-pal saga that went controversial after its release? While her masturbation scene is still being trolled by her haters (Grow up, please!), let's not forget that Swara was just too kick-ass as the rebellious, care-no-damn Veere, who just can't let male patriarchy and societal norms define her happiness!