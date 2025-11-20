Bollywood celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor, among others, have congratulated Sonam Kapoor on her second pregnancy. Sonam Kapoor Announces Second Pregnancy with Stunning Hot-Pink Maternity Look; Calls Herself ‘Mother’ in New Post (View Pics).

On Thursday, the Neerja star announced the happy news via a post on her Instagram handle. Posting her stylish photos, Sonam flaunted her baby bump alongside the caption, “Mother.” Several Bollywood celebrities and industry friends flocked to the comment section to share their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for Sonam Kapoor on her second pregnancy.

View Sonam Kapoor's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Kareena commented, “Sona and Anand,” followed by red heart emojis. Priyanka extended her wishes, writing, “Congratulations.” Parineeti Chopra commented, “Congrats mamacitaaa.” Bhumi Pednekkar wished the new mommy, writing, “Congratulations.”

Notably, for her pregnancy announcement, Sonam Kapoor drew inspiration from Princess Diana, donning a bold hot-pink wool suit with oversized, softly curved padded shoulders.

Sonam Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018 after several years of dating. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vayu, in August 2022. Rumours about Sonam’s second pregnancy began circulating in October, with reports suggesting that she was already in her second trimester at the time.

Work-wise, the 40-year-old actress made her film debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. She went on to star in notable films such as Delhi 6, Aisha, Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, Dolly Ki Doli, and Veere Di Wedding. Her most recent film appearance was in the 2023 movie Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the crime thriller featured Sonam in a leading role with Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centred around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. Are Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Expecting Their Second Child? Actress Reportedly in Second Trimester After Welcoming Son Vayu – Here’s What We Know.

Since the birth of her first child, Sonam has taken a break from films but has remained in the public eye, attending events, hosting gatherings at her home.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Sonam A Kapoor). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2025 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).