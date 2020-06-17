Sonam Kapoor Misses Acting, Shares Throwback Pic From Her Movie Khoobsurat

It has been above 3 months since lockdown began in India. Even though, the new unlock phase has lifted many restrictions, trying to bring back life to normalcy. Bollywood industry too is all set to start with shooting after the hiatus. Actress Sonam Kapoor posted about the same in her recent post. She shared an image from her movie, Khoobsurat and expressed how much she misses being on set. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Sonam Kapoor's Old Video From Koffee With Karan Episode Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Her For Mocking the Late Actor.

She took to Instagram to write, "Can’t wait to be rehearsing lines, acting and being on set again.. miss it so damn much. This still is from ‘khoobsurat’ . I’ve never felt as joyful playing a character. Mili I love you. @ghoshshashanka @rheakapoor @juhic3 @fawadkhan81 @disneyfilmsindia." She is seen in her look from the movie where she played the upbeat character named 'Mili.' Here's the post:

Sonam Kapoor's Post:

Sonam was recently pulled in a controversy where an old clip from a Koffee With Karan episode went viral. Netizens trolled her for mocking late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and her negligence towards his films. She was also called out for her tweet that read, "Blaming a girlfriend , ex girlfriend, family , colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited." She also later on posted some pictures with her family and expressed gratitude for being 'kind' towards her amid all this.

