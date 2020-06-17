Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sonam Kapoor Misses Acting, Shares Throwback Pic From Her Movie Khoobsurat

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 12:35 PM IST
A+
A-
Sonam Kapoor Misses Acting, Shares Throwback Pic From Her Movie Khoobsurat
Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It has been above 3 months since lockdown began in India. Even though, the new unlock phase has lifted many restrictions, trying to bring back life to normalcy. Bollywood industry too is all set to start with shooting after the hiatus. Actress Sonam Kapoor posted about the same in her recent post. She shared an image from her movie, Khoobsurat and expressed how much she misses being on set. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Sonam Kapoor's Old Video From Koffee With Karan Episode Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Her For Mocking the Late Actor.

She took to Instagram to write, "Can’t wait to be rehearsing lines, acting and being on set again.. miss it so damn much. This still is from ‘khoobsurat’ . I’ve never felt as joyful playing a character. Mili I love you. @ghoshshashanka @rheakapoor @juhic3 @fawadkhan81 @disneyfilmsindia." She is seen in her look from the movie where she played the upbeat character named 'Mili.' Here's the post:

Sonam Kapoor's Post:

Sonam was recently pulled in a controversy where an old clip from a Koffee With Karan episode went viral. Netizens trolled her for mocking late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and her negligence towards his films. She was also called out for her tweet that read, "Blaming a girlfriend , ex girlfriend, family , colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited." She also later on posted some pictures with her family and expressed gratitude for being 'kind' towards her amid all this.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Sonam Kapoor Sonam Kapoor Instagram
You might also like
Sonam Kapoor Thanks Family For Being Kind To Her After Getting Trolled for Her Tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput (View Pics)
Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor Thanks Family For Being Kind To Her After Getting Trolled for Her Tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput (View Pics)
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Sonam Kapoor's Old Video From Koffee With Karan Episode Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Her For Mocking the Late Actor
Bollywood

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Sonam Kapoor's Old Video From Koffee With Karan Episode Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Her For Mocking the Late Actor
Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Veere Sonam Kapoor On Her 35th Birthday With This Adorable Throwback Pic!
Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Veere Sonam Kapoor On Her 35th Birthday With This Adorable Throwback Pic!
Sonam Kapoor Birthday: 6 Awesome Movies of the Actress and Where to Watch Online
Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor Birthday: 6 Awesome Movies of the Actress and Where to Watch Online
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Birthday Special: Revolutionizing Haute Couture Unflinchingly With a Perpetual Slay, Inspire, Repeat Vibe!
Fashion

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Birthday Special: Revolutionizing Haute Couture Unflinchingly With a Perpetual Slay, Inspire, Repeat Vibe!
Sonam Kapoor Turns a Year Older Today and Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka Bajaj Has a Perfect Birthday Post for Her Bestie! (View Pic)
Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor Turns a Year Older Today and Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka Bajaj Has a Perfect Birthday Post for Her Bestie! (View Pic)
Sonam Kapoor Shares Pics with Husband Anand Ahuja and Says, ‘He Is My Blessing On My Birthday’ (View Post)
Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor Shares Pics with Husband Anand Ahuja and Says, ‘He Is My Blessing On My Birthday’ (View Post)
Sonam Kapoor Birthday Special: Workout And Diet of The Stylish Bollywood Actress That Helps Her Maintain Desirable Figure (Watch Videos)
Health & Wellness

Sonam Kapoor Birthday Special: Workout And Diet of The Stylish Bollywood Actress That Helps Her Maintain Desirable Figure (Watch Videos)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement