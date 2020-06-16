RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Sonam Kapoor's Old Video From Koffee With Karan Episode Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Her For Mocking the Late Actor

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has left the everyone in shock. The young and talented actor left the world too soon and it is difficult for his fans to come to terms with this tragedy. His suicide has also opened a can of worms in regards to Bollywood's way of working. His interviews and quotes where he often mentioned that he felt left out by the industry are doing the rounds. Talks of nepotism have surfaced along with old videos. Amongst this is Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's episode from Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Vivek Oberoi Calls for Industry to Introspect 'We Need to Bitch Less and Care More'.

The video is going viral after netizens accused Sonam of mocking Sushant during Karan's 'Who's hot' rapid fire session. Sonam had answered that she did not watch any of Sushant's movies so she does not know whether he is 'hot' or not! Netizens also slammed Karan for mocking Sushant during this episode by laughing at him. Here's the video that is going trending on social media.

Here's the video:

#BollywoodBlockedSushant #aliabhat #karanjohar #SonamKapoor you guys were literally bullying him. He was talented educated hardworking guy. Shame on you guys. Always ranking him last in some stupid categories. 👎👎👎 pic.twitter.com/bdbvr7MImB — Ks Riya (@KsRiya2) June 16, 2020

Earlier, Sonam took a stand for the close ones of the late actor through her tweet. She had written, "Blaming a girlfriend , ex girlfriend, family , colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited."

Meanwhile, some of the actors and filmmakers in B-town have revealed that Sushant was indeed facing a difficulty to sustain in the industry as he was considered as an outsider. As the debate of nepotism is back, just hope no one forgets to cherish actor's good work amid this.

