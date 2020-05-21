Sonam Kapoor Says 'Yes I Was a Nerd' As She Confesses Love For Her Favourite Superhero With a Throwback Picture!

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus quarantine has resulted in several celebrities taking a trip down memory lane as they have been sharing some amazing throwback pictures. It has indeed been amazing to see some adorable childhood pictures of our favourite celebrities. Recently, actress Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to post an old picture of herself and her sister Rhea Kapoor. In the picture, Sonam is seen dressed in a DIY getup of Batman and is seen flashing an adorable smile while sister Rhea can be seen in the background. Sonam Kapoor Shares Pictures From a Photoshoot as 'Quarantine Look' and The Captions Are Hilarious.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sonam wrote, "DIY Batman costume for a party that wasn’t fancy dress because he was my favourite super hero. Also jumping and dancing with my @rheakapoor is still my favourite thing to do. (Yes those are batman socks and yes I was a nerd). Further commenting on this picture, Sonam's father, Anil Kapoor mentioned that the picture was taken at Sonam's brother, Harshvardhan Kapoor's birthday bash. He wrote,"I was there I remember .. Harshs birthday ...and on time." The snap also received cute comments from other industry folks and friends of Sonam. Sonam Kapoor Looks Absolutely Stunning in the Pics from her Latest Bridal Shoot for Brides Today Magazine’s February Cover.

Check Out the Picture Here:

Before this, Sonam had been posting some amazing snaps from her old photoshoots and tweaked them with some hilarious captions. Recently, she also shared a beautiful post wishing parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor on their wedding anniversary with adorable pictures of the couple.