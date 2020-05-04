Sonam Kapoor Shares Pictures From a Photoshoot as 'Quarantine Look' and The Captions Are Hilarious

We are all at the mercy of old pictures to keep our Instagram alive an active. Most of us are not going out, owing to COVID-19 lockdown, so there is no point to dress. Which essentially means the gram is deprived of the glorious content of people all decked up. Cutting to the chase, Sonam Kapoor has shared some awesome sauce pictures on her Instagram page. She captioned the glamorous pictures as if she's sitting at home - all dressed up. The captions are sending us. Sonam Kapoor Looks Absolutely Stunning in the Pics from her Latest Bridal Shoot for Brides Today Magazine’s February Cover.
The actress captioned one of the pictures as 'quarantine look'. In another, she joked how she wears a gown to the bed. Sonam Kapoor Shares a Gorgeous Throwback Pic With a Beautiful Note on Falling In Love With Husband Anand Ahuja Post Neerja.
In her last picture, Sonam clarified that these are 'obviously' throwback pics
Golden Girl
How at home shoots used to look like.. I also really like this outfit.. remind me who this is by?
No Pjs To Bed
Beautiful
Quarantine Look
And finally...
On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy, The Zoya Factor, with the national crush, Dulquer Salmaan. The actress also featured in the LGBT drama, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, a pathbreaking role for by a mainstream Bollywood actress.