Sonam Kapoor Shares Pictures From a Photoshoot as 'Quarantine Look' and The Captions Are Hilarious

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We are all at the mercy of old pictures to keep our Instagram alive an active. Most of us are not going out, owing to COVID-19 lockdown, so there is no point to dress. Which essentially means the gram is deprived of the glorious content of people all decked up. Cutting to the chase, Sonam Kapoor has shared some awesome sauce pictures on her Instagram page. She captioned the glamorous pictures as if she's sitting at home - all dressed up. The captions are sending us. Sonam Kapoor Looks Absolutely Stunning in the Pics from her Latest Bridal Shoot for Brides Today Magazine’s February Cover.

The actress captioned one of the pictures as 'quarantine look'. In another, she joked how she wears a gown to the bed. Sonam Kapoor Shares a Gorgeous Throwback Pic With a Beautiful Note on Falling In Love With Husband Anand Ahuja Post Neerja.

In her last picture, Sonam clarified that these are 'obviously' throwback pics

Golden Girl

No Pjs To Bed

View this post on Instagram Pjs in bed? Not me... 😂 A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 4, 2020 at 6:52am PDT

Beautiful

View this post on Instagram Always on the 📞 A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 4, 2020 at 6:50am PDT

Quarantine Look

View this post on Instagram Quarantine look 2 😂. A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 4, 2020 at 6:48am PDT

And finally...

View this post on Instagram Lounging at home like.. 🌟 A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 4, 2020 at 6:47am PDT

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy, The Zoya Factor, with the national crush, Dulquer Salmaan. The actress also featured in the LGBT drama, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, a pathbreaking role for by a mainstream Bollywood actress.