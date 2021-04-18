Noted singer Sonu Nigam on Sunday reacted to the Kumbh Mela being made symbolic for this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The singer feels, the religious gathering shouldn't have been permitted to happen amid the pandemic. With reports of a huge number of Covid positive cases from Kumbh Mela area in Haridwar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to observe the event "symbolic" to strengthen fight against the deadly virus. Sonu Nigam posted a video on Instagram on Sunday reacting to the same. Shaan on Kumbh Mela Gathering: Why Would God Save Us If We Are Just Not Interested in Saving Ourselves and Our Families.

In his Instagram video, Sonu Nigam said in Hindi: "I can't comment about anything else, I'm born a Hindu and as a Hindu, I feel the Kumbh Mela shouldn't have taken place in the first place. Thank God good sense prevailed on everyone and it has been made symbolic. I understand it is a matter of faith but considering the present situation of the world, nothing can be more important than the lives of people." Karan Wahi Blasts Trolls Who Issued Death Threats to Him for His Instagram Story on Kumbh Mela 2021.

The singer in his video also expressed that live shows should not be arranged amid the second wave of the pandemic which has badly affected India. He said: "As a singer I feel live shows should not be conducted right now. Shows can be done maintaining social distance and taking precautions but not now, at a later time. We have to be very careful, the situation is very bad."

Further in his video, the singer informed that he will return to Mumbai from Goa on Monday and isolate himself as a precautionary measure. He said: "I'll return to Mumbai from Goa tomorrow and isolate in my room for a couple of days because I have to meet my father. Once I feel it is right, then I'll go and meet my father."

