Singer Sonu Nigam, who was performing in an event called "Rising Rajasthan", has asked politicians to not attend performances if they have to leave midway as it is disrespectful for the artist.

Sonu took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself requesting politicians not to attend the shows.

Sonu Nigam Urges Politicians to Respect Artists

In the video, Sonu is heard speaking in Hindi, where he said: “Delegates came from all over the world to enhance the pride of Rajasthan. There was a CM, a youth minister, a sports minister. There were a lot of people. I could not see all of them in the dark. There were a lot of people.”

“In the middle of the show, I saw that the CM and the rest of the people left. As soon as they left, all the delegates also left. I have a request to all politicians, if you do not respect your artists, then what will the people outside do?”

“I have a request to all of you. If you have to leave, then do not come. Or leave before the show starts. Leaving in the middle of an artist's performance is very disrespectful. This is an insult to Saraswati.

If you are leaving, then this is not the end of art. I have a request to you, if you have to leave, then leave before the show starts. Do not sit. You are great. You have a lot of work. You handle all the responsibilities. You should not waste your time in a show. You should leave early. Thank you. Very humbly, I request all of you.

Sonu captioned the video: “A humble request to all the respected Politicians of India, kindly don't attend any performance of any artiste if you have to abruptly leave mid way. This is disrespect to Art and Artistes and Maa Sarasvati.”

