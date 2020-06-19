Sonu Nigam Shares About Struggles Faced By Singers and Composers, Warns About ‘Suicides in the Music Industry’ (Watch Video)

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has shared a video on Instagram in which he has requested the music industry to be kind to the newcomers and not to torture them. In the wake of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, many celebs have come forward and spoken about how the dark side of the entertainment industry. Sonu Nigam has shared how he was lucky to debut at a young age but today things have changed and become extremely difficult for the young talents. While sharing the video, he captioned it as, “You might soon hear about Suicides in the Music Industry.’ Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Mumbai Police Asks Yash Raj Films To Handover Copies of Contracts That Were Signed With The Late Actor.

In this video, Sonu Nigam has spoken about the various issues that the country is facing today, but he mainly addresses how the newcomers, aspiring talent struggle to shape their career in the music industry. He says, “Today, Sushant Singh Rajput, an actor has died. Tomorrow you can hear the same about any singer, music composer or lyricist because there’s a bigger mafia that exists in the music scene in India.” Sonu also mentioned how two music companies try to rule. He stated, “The producers, directors and music composers want to work with new talent, but since they don’t have a tie-up with a music company, they are unable to. The entire power is with only two companies and two people. They decide who should sing and who shouldn’t.” Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Bandra Police Records Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's Statement (View Pics).

Watch Sonu Nigam Urging Music Companies To Be Kind To Young Talents

View this post on Instagram You might soon hear about Suicides in the Music Industry. A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial) on Jun 18, 2020 at 4:18am PDT

Sonu Nigam reveals how he has seen young talents going dealing with frustrations and requested not to oppress them. The playback singer says, “I’ve seen the frustration in the eyes and voice of the new talent.” Hope the music industry gives opportunity to everyone equally and treat and respect every artist with much kindness.

