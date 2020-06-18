Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Bandra Police Records Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's Statement (View Pics)

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS): Actress Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Bandra police station on Thursday morning to record her statement in regards to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea, widely rumoured to have been the late actor's girlfriend, arrived at the police station dressed in white and wearing a mask. The police have been questioning everyone who was said to be close to Sushant during his last few days. Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Instagram Photo With Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty Is Going Viral.

Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning on June 14. It is being reported that the actor was going through clinical depression over the past six months or so. He was also under medication and had reportedly stopped taking them. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced in a video clip on his Twitter account that the police would investigate the cause of Sushant's depression. Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were Hunting for a House Before their Wedding This Year, Reveals her Broker.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Rhea Chakraborty at Bandra Police Station (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

So far, Mumbai Police have recorded the statement of Rajput's cook, caretaker and managers, along with close friend and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, who was directing the actor in his upcoming film, Dil Bechara. Rajput's death has once again given rise to the whole nepotism debate that was first started by Kangana Ranaut.

