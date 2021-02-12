The pandemic has taught a serious lesson to the theatre owners and it's that they have a tough competition from the OTT platforms. Ever since the government has announced that the big screens can get back to business, there's been a constant confusion to whether a Bollywood film should go to the silver screen or release directly on a streaming platform. And the latest flick to face the same problem is Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryanvanshi. As per a report, in Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the movie who were supposed to release Sooryavanshi on April 2 in theatres are now considering Netflix. Sooryavanshi New Poster: Akshay Kumar Holds Katrina Kaif Tightly Amidst Mayhem in the City! (View Pic).

Earlier, as per the portal, this Akshay Kumar actioner was not to follow the conventional route and instead go for single screens and non-national multiplexes release across the country. However, later, they also revealed with a breaking update that talks between producers of Sooryavanshi and exhibitors have reached a stalemate and it can be Netflix on the cards.

“Currently talks between the producers of Sooryavanshi and exhibitors have reached a standstill, due to which the makers of the film have now opened up a dialogue with the OTT streaming giant Netflix. If all goes well the audience could see a simultaneous release on Netflix and non-national multiplex chains and single-screen cinemas," a close source informed to BH. Makers Of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi And Ranveer Singh’s ’83 Planning To Release One Of The Films After Thalapathy Vijay’s Master Hits The Big Screen.

“It all now depends on Netflix, if the streaming giant offers the makers of Sooryavanshi a sweet deal we could also see the film premiere on OTT and simultaneous release in theatres, or there could also be a chance that Sooryavanshi will have an exclusive premiere on the OTT platform," the source added.

Lastly, it really gets interesting to see the fate of Sooryavanshi. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, apart from the leads, the film also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, who are said to reprise their cop avatar from Singham and Simmba. Stay tuned!

