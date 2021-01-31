Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar announced on January 31 that the cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes in the country is permitted to operate at 100% occupancy. A new set of SOPs have been issued that will to be adhered and this would be effective from February 1, which is tomorrow. In October 2020, the Centre had allowed reopening of theatres and multiplexes in several regions of the country with 50% occupancy. But the latest development turned out to be a huge relief and with that Twitterati are expecting that the makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi will soon be making an announcement on the film’s release date. I&B Ministry Permits 100% Occupancy in Theatres and Cinema Halls From February 1, Issues New SOPs To Contain Spread Of COVID-19.

As the theatres in the country were shut due to coronavirus pandemic, the release date of Sooryavanshi had to be postponed. Earlier this month Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar revealed to Mid-Day that they were waiting to see the response that Thalapathy Vijay’s film Master (that released on January 13 in cinema halls) gets and based on that they will decide upon the theatrical release of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. But now with 100% occupancy in theatres, Twitterati are expecting an announcement to happen soon. Some are even predicting that Sooryavanshi will hit the theatres in April. Makers Of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi And Ranveer Singh’s ’83 Planning To Release One Of The Films After Thalapathy Vijay’s Master Hits The Big Screen.

Shibasish Sarkar told Pinkvilla, “We have stated earlier also that we have been planning to release any one of Sooryavanshi or ’83 in the last week of March/first week of April. So this decision by the government will only help us to take a decision in that respect.” Besides Sooryavanshi, the release date of Ranveer Singh starrer ’83 is also awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2021 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).