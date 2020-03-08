Sooryavanshi: Twitterati Blast Rohit Shetty after He Suggests No One Will See Katrina Kaif in the Scene with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh

Twitterati blast Rohit Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's ironical to read such statement on the eve of Women's Day. While the entire world is busy celebrating a day that's dedicated to honouring women, Rohit Shetty makes an absurd statement or at least we can assume that he's coming from the right place and didn't really mean what he said. The entire 'Shame on Rohit Shetty' trend on Twitter started after his recent interview to a daily. While answering about which star he focusses on while looking at the monitor, Rohit replied saying, 'all three obviously.'

The question in context here was regarding the scene where Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh share a frame in Sooryavanshi. The one that we saw in the trailer and the one that we predicted would be a part of this outing. Rohit's casual reply of 'all three obviously' meant, he looks at all three actors and not Katrina Kaif who's also a part of the same scene. The director further explained how Katrina wanted another retake since she blinked during the blast in the scene and wanted to perfect it. But Rohit instead went ahead with his final take saying 'no one is going to look at you.' She further mentioned how the actress blinks in the scene in the trailer but 'Kaun dekhega?'

Well, Kat's fans are clearly upset with the director's misogynistic statements and Twitter is currently buzzing with their tweets against him. Check 'em out.

A Loyal Katrina Kaif Fan

Katrina kaif has started working from the age of 14 & She's the biggest female superstar just because of her sheer hardwork & honesty towards her work! No one have Right to say that tujhe kon dekhega, hum to sooryavanshi Katrina ke liye hi dkenge SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY pic.twitter.com/tx0IKdfqcE — Kay Katrina ✨ (@Nitish_B2) March 8, 2020

His Words Were Harsh

can't you respect women use your brain before talking SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY pic.twitter.com/JMFivVqSqW — Babita Kumari ❤ (@yuliana_bangko) March 8, 2020

The Scene that We Are Talking About

What we katholics actually saw when this scene came SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY pic.twitter.com/MdnlUTP0YA — Puja (@PujaPatra16) March 8, 2020

Irony at its Best

1st lead actor & now director of film demeaned katrina kaif with his derogatory remark. Today we all should talk abt equality & woman empowerment but as long as these misogynist utter such shit then there's no point of women's day. SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY pic.twitter.com/AFJElIgIWn — 𝕾𝖆𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖓✨ⒻⓀⓈ💫 (@iDaringbaaz) March 8, 2020

Wonder if any Apologies are Underway

Katrina Kaif Takes More footage than Any Small actor (AD) in any film And Rohit Shetty says Nobody will see Katrina in Sv SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY pic.twitter.com/OhAA4svxK8 — Sandeep Pathak💫 (@PathakAKWarrior) March 8, 2020

We Know Where the Crowd Will Go

Dear Rohit Shetty put your Chingum and Simba in a mall and let Katrina be outside let's see where the crowd gets more SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY — Dimple Dixit (@Katholic8) March 8, 2020

Rohit Shetty Better has Some Logical Explaining for This

guess who was trending at #2 when sooryavanshi trailer launched? KATRINA KAIF. Put some respect on her name next time! SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTYpic.twitter.com/tS0Y3DRlSn — نرگس (@wockween) March 8, 2020

Do You Agree?

First getting Katrina Kaif on board for the glam quotient to mint more money, utilising her aura to hype your film and then making such a terribly sexist comment which had to release on Women's Day. Wow, what a progress 👏👏👏 SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY — BEE (@Professor_BEE) March 8, 2020

First Akshay Kumar and Now Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shitty your lead actor & you should take a class of how to respect women... That would be good for both of you ... You shade the lead actress by saying "kaun dekhega" & the actor said "I used to focus on her body" Have some shame bloody bastard's SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY pic.twitter.com/YPtoWn2KJW — Puja (@PujaPatra16) March 8, 2020

While Rohit may not mean what he just said but there's always a different way of putting things or his views across. Saying no one would notice the actress in a male-dominated scene is displaying your chauvinistic views. Hopefully, the director will put forth his explanations in better words next time.