Sooryavanshi: Twitterati Blast Rohit Shetty after He Suggests No One Will See Katrina Kaif in the Scene with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh
Twitterati blast Rohit Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's ironical to read such statement on the eve of Women's Day. While the entire world is busy celebrating a day that's dedicated to honouring women, Rohit Shetty makes an absurd statement or at least we can assume that he's coming from the right place and didn't really mean what he said. The entire 'Shame on Rohit Shetty' trend on Twitter started after his recent interview to a daily. While answering about which star he focusses on while looking at the monitor, Rohit replied saying, 'all three obviously.'

The question in context here was regarding the scene where Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh share a frame in Sooryavanshi. The one that we saw in the trailer and the one that we predicted would be a part of this outing. Rohit's casual reply of 'all three obviously' meant, he looks at all three actors and not Katrina Kaif who's also a part of the same scene. The director further explained how Katrina wanted another retake since she blinked during the blast in the scene and wanted to perfect it. But Rohit instead went ahead with his final take saying 'no one is going to look at you.' She further mentioned how the actress blinks in the scene in the trailer but 'Kaun dekhega?' 

Well, Kat's fans are clearly upset with the director's misogynistic statements and Twitter is currently buzzing with their tweets against him. Check 'em out.

While Rohit may not mean what he just said but there's always a different way of putting things or his views across. Saying no one would notice the actress in a male-dominated scene is displaying your chauvinistic views. Hopefully, the director will put forth his explanations in better words next time.