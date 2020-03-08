Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and 83-The Film To Be Delayed by Makers, Thanks To Coronavirus Scare?

Posters of Sooryavanshi and 83 The Film (Photo Credits: File Images)

Several cities have been struck by coronavirus and the cases of COVID-19 infections are spotted on daily basis. This has probably deeply affected the Bollywood industry as well. The latest effect of the same might be seen on Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh starrer '83. As per a report published by pinkvilla.com, presenter Reliance Entertainment is planning to push the release dates of both the films further. While Sooryavanshi is slated to release on 27 March 2020 while Kabir Khan's sports film on 10 April 2020. Will Baaghi 3, Sooryavanshi Box Office Collections Be Affected By Coronavirus Outbreak? Here's How Theatre Owners Are Facing This Challenge!.

The reason cited is dipped Ormax ratings. Ormax, that conducts online surveys on various topics, has shown the Rohit Shetty directorial dropping from 30 crores to 22 crores. This coronavirus scare has also affected the sports drama. Thus the makers are reportedly thinking of shifting Sooryavashi on 83's slot i.e 10th April. On the other hand, the latter will be pushed to May 29, 2020, right after Laxmmi Bomb and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The makers are reportedly afraid of losing out on revenue as the outbreak has made people skeptical about the public places. None of this is confirmed by the producers of either of the films. It has to be seen whether they decide to retain the original dates or indeed get pushed further.