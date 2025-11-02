Mumbai, November 2: Bollywood's King Khan commenced his 60th birthday celebration with a fun bash with friends and family at his Alibaug residence. Shah Rukh Khan's best friend, filmmaker Karan Johar, treated the netizens with the initial glimpse of the birthday celebration. KJo took to the Stories section of his Instagram handle and posted a selfie with Rani Mukerji from SRK's birthday bash. The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' maker was seen posing in a white ensemble as he gave Rani a kiss on the cheek while posing for the camera, who wore green for the occasion. However, birthday star Shah Rukh himself was missing from the pic. ‘I Will Miss Seeing You More Than You Will’: Shah Rukh Khan Shares Heartfelt Message After Being Unable To Meet Fans on His 60th Birthday Due to Safety Concerns (View Post).

In the backdrop of the photo posted by Karan, actress Ananya Panday was seen holding a drink in her hand and dancing her heart out. The 'CTRL' actress opted for a halter-neck golden dress in the image captioned, “Guess the photo bomber? (sic).” Several members from B-town, who were a part of Shah Rukh's 60th birthday celebration, dropped glimpses from the fun evening on social media. Another close friend of SRK, director and choreographer Farah Khan, also uploaded photos with Shah Rukh on social media from the get-together. ‘King and King’s Princess’: Suhana Khan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post for Shah Rukh Khan As ‘King’ Teaser Unveils on SRK's 60th Birthday (View Post).

The photographs had the 'Main Hoon Na' maker hugging and kissing King Khan. Taking to her IG, Farah penned, "Happy birthday KING @iamsrk .. rule for another 100 years (Thumbs up and red heart emoji) (sic)." Shelling out breezy vibes, SRK was seen posing in a grey T-shirt and matching trousers. His casual avatar was tied with a white beanie. Farah was seen in a pink top, along with black trousers. Talking about his professional commitments, Shah Rukh has been roped in for Siddharth Anand's highly-awaited "King". He will be seen sharing screen space with daughter Suhana Khan for the first time in his next.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

