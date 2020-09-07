Mumbai, September 7 : Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for a second day in connection with the ongoing probe into the drugs angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. SSR Death Probe: Rhea Chakraborty Appears For Questioning at Narcotics Control Bureau Office

On Sunday, she appeared before the NCB for the first time and was subjected to a six-hour grilling amid speculations that the actress would be arrested as investigators went hammer and tongs after drug related allegations that have emerged in the death case. 'Rhea Chakraborty May Be Arrested if She Fails to Give Comprehensive Answers', Says Sushant Singh Rajput Family's Lawyer

Rhea was questioned by at least two NCB teams in various aspects of the narcotic drugs thread that has cropped up in the Sushant case.

Earlier on Saturday, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda, his house helper Dipesh Sawant were arrested and sent to the NCB custody till September 9.

