Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested after a probe by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on the sidelines of the CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actress plea for bail has been reserved till Friday. Her brother Showik Chakraborty is also under arrest. Meanwhile, a legion of Bollywood celebs has come forward to demand justice for Rhea. The latest hashtag is #ReleaseRhea. Shibani Dandekar, Anusha Dandekar, Saqib Saleem, Monica Dogra are a few celebs who used the hashtag along with a pic of Rhea, demanding justice for her. Nikhil Dwivedi Comes Out in Support of Rhea Chakraborty, Says ‘When All This Is Over, We Would Like to Work With U’.

Monica claimed in her post that Rhea was coerced by NCB into making self-incriminating statements. She also claimed that no contraband was recovered from her. To avoid heavy trolling, Saqib, Monica, Shibani, Anusha have all disabled the comments section on their posts. After Rhea Chakraborty’s NCB Arrest, Actress’ 2009 ‘Narcotic Trafficking’ Tweet Resurfaces Online.

Anusha Dandekar

View this post on Instagram #releaserhea #justiceforrhea 🙏🏼 A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on Sep 10, 2020 at 8:25am PDT

Shibani Dandekar

View this post on Instagram #ReleaseRhea #justiceforrhea A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on Sep 10, 2020 at 7:30am PDT

Saqib Saleem

View this post on Instagram #justiceforrhea #releaserhea #justiceforsushant 🙏🏻 A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on Sep 10, 2020 at 7:30am PDT

Celebrity Stylist Anisha Jain

View this post on Instagram #justiceforrhea #releaserhea A post shared by Anisha Jain (@theanisha) on Sep 10, 2020 at 7:30am PDT

Monica Dogra

While the NCB did not seek her remand, a Mumbai Magistrate had sent Rhea to judicial custody for 14 days till September 22 late on September 8 rejecting her plea for anticipatory bail. The actress was sent to Byculla jail after spending one night in NCB lockup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).