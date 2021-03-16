Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is one of the most loved films in the history of Indian cinema. The cross-border love story theme of the flick got the audience as well as critics excited. It was also the highest-grossing films of 2001 and had many moments that are still cherished by fans. Having said that, the latest we hear is that the filmmaker is now planning a sequel to Gadar. Yus, you read that right, as, after two decades, Gadar might have a part two. Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom Release Date To Get Postponed Due to Sooryavanshi – Reports.

According to a report in Mid-day, Gadar 2 is on director Anil Sharma's mind. A source told the tabloid, “The makers of Gadar have figured out the plot points and are working on a script. While Sunny and Ameesha Patel will be a part of the story, the director’s son Utkarsh, who essayed the role of their son Jeeta in the original, will play a pivotal part. The young actor had forayed into Bollywood in 2018 with Genius.”

Talking about the same, Sharma said, "Talks about a sequel are on, but I will officially confirm at the right time. At the moment, things are at a nascent stage."

Meanwhile, currently, Anil Sharma is occupied with the pre-production of Apne 2 which stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol in key roles. Reportedly, the movie will go on floors from June and will hit the screens in 2022. Stay tuned!

