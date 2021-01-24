Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS): Bollywood actress Sunny Leone on Sunday offered a glimpse of her football skills to her social media followers and fans. Sunny Leone Brings 'JCB Ki Khudai' Back in Trend While Looking Super HOT in All-Black! Reminds Us of All the Funny Memes and Jokes That Left Us ROFLing.

Sunny shared a video on her verified Instagram page where she can be seen balancing a football with her left leg and head inside a garden.

"Not just a pretty face....Got the skillz as well," Sunny captioned her video.

On the work front, Sunny is set to fly to Kerala to start work on "Spiltsvilla 13". The actress has been associated with the youth-based reality show since 2014. The 13th season of "Splitsvilla" would mark Sunny's seventh year of association with the show. Sunny Leone Returns With Sexy Manforce Condom Ad and She Looks Smoking Hot in Sizzling Red Saree! Watch Video.

Last month, she kickstarted the first schedule of her first fictional web show "Anamika" in the city. The series is a 'gun-fu' action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt. A while back, Sunny wrapped up "Koka Kola", a horror-comedy.

