Well, looks like it's 'JCB Ki Khudai' season all over again! None other than Sunny leone who had her picture on a JCB machine go viral in 2019, when the world was a much better place, is back with a new pic! She shared a pic of herself on Instagram in all-black, standing on a JCB machine in full-swag giving us major 2019 vibes. We all know how much people in India love to watch a humongous JCB machine do its job. All people will do it spend time watching how it breaks concrete and shuffles heavy rubbles. BUT nobody knew that the activity much enjoyed, in reality, would go VIRAL on social media and how. Funny JCB Ki Khudai Memes Flood Twitter but Why Is #JCBKiKhudayi Video Going Viral and Trending in India?

It is a pretty common sight for crowds in India surround a digging work undertaken by authorities. However, when you combine a JCB machine with the hottest B-town actress, Sunny Leone, it is definitely a match made in heaven. LOL! We also have at some point of time in our lives kept all our work aside to devote all our attention to watch a JCB machine at work. Sunny Leone shared the image with the caption that read: "#JCBkiKhudai is back again?!!"

Sunny Leone Brings 'JCB Ki Khudai' Back in Trend While Looking Super HOT in All-Black:

View this post on Instagram

Remember, how JCB ki Khudai trends churned out funny memes and jokes? Twitter would be flooded with hilarious post and netizens couldn't keep calm! Most posts were shared under the hashtag #JCBKiKhudayi which reigned the top trends for a really long time. Netizens would look for JCB Memes, JCB Ki Khudai memes, JCB Ki Khudai video, JCB Machine Memes, JCB Ki Khudai meme why, JCB Ki Khudai meme viral, JCB Ki Khudai what is it, JCB Ki Khudai viral news, JCB Ki Khudai troll, JCB Ki Khudai trending, JCB Ki Khudai news in Hindi and so on. Well, let's refresh our memories, here are few JCB ki Khudai funny memes and jokes:

LOL

She- he must be thinking about other women Him-#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/4a5vjOt83S — Dilip Sharma (@Imdilip_004) May 28, 2019

ROFL

#jcbkikhudayi When you come to know that JCB is far more reliable than RCB pic.twitter.com/KwVEmT5RhO — Taran (@goyaltaran9) May 28, 2019

Someone STOP!

Pic 1: JCB driver ki monthly income Pic 2: JCB ki khudai dekhne walo ki monthly income#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/8Y5CX79JkZ — यमराज हूँ मैं (@YamHainHam) May 28, 2019

Who DID THIS?

If I was a JCB driver Me :#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/2UvBjODIoU — αɓɦเ ૨αყ 🇮🇳 (@AbhiRay9506) May 28, 2019

While We are At it, here's a JCB Ki Khudai Video for You to Watch:

We don't think 2021 could have gotten a better start. Of course, getting rid of the coronavirus completely would have been great but Sunny Leone on a JCB machine bring back the trend is amazing too! What say?

