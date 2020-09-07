Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was grilled for 8 hours on Monday by the Narcotics Control Bureau officials and allowed to leave in the evening for the second day, belying speculation that she would be arrested. She is expected to return for the third round of quizzing on Tuesday as the NCB officials continue their painstaking investigations to unravel the drugs angle in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. For the second consecutive day on Monday, Rhea underwent interrogation sessions at the hands of NCB officials and was confronted by other accused in the case, including her brother Showik Chakraborty. Rhea Chakraborty Lodges Complaint Against Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Priyanka For Bogus Medical Prescription

Simultaneously, she attempted to hit back at the late actor's family by lodging a complaint with Mumbai Police against Sushant's sister, Priyanka Singh, and others for allegedly sharing a bogus medical prescription of the late actor. The complaint, which also names Dr Tarun Kumar of RML Hospital in Delhi and others, has cited offences under the Indian Penal Code, NDPS Act and Telemedicine Practice Guidelines 2020, for allegedly sending a bogus medical prescription depicting SSR as an Out Patient Department person, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said. SSR Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Appears Before NCB for Second Day

"When he was in Mumbai on June 8, 2020, prescribing drugs listed in the Schedule of NDPS Act, listed at items 36 and 37,... is a misconduct under 3.7.1.4 under the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines," Maneshinde contended. As of Sunday, Rhea commuted back and forth from her Santacruz home and the NCB office in Ballard Estate in her private vehicle. The 28-year-old actress, who has already been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, made her first visit to the NCB on Sunday, a day after her brother Showik was arrested and sent to custody till September 9.

Besides Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, a domestic help Dipesh Sawant, two drug peddlers Abdel Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra are also in NCB custody. Claiming innocence of his client, Maneshinde said in an earlier statement that Rhea has not approached any court to seek anticipatory bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police, now with the CBI, ED and NCB.

