Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Salman Khan Condoles MS Dhoni Actor's Demise (View Tweet)

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 08:49 PM IST
Salman Khan Condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra home On June 14, 2020. The actor hung himself and his body was discovered by his house help, who then informed the police. The actor was said to be suffering from depression and was said to be on medication for the same. His body has been taken to Cooper hospital for post mortem and results of the same are awaited. Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Mumbai Police Reveals No Suicide Note Found Yet In Their Statement, Actor's Body Taken For Post Mortem (View Pics).

The actor's suicide sent a wave of shock in the country, especially the entertainment fraternity. Many from the entertainment industry and sports fraternity, along with renowned people from politics condoled the actor's suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Ankita Lokhande In Disbelief Over His Death, Pavitra Rishta Cast Shocked Over Actor's Demise.

And the latest to join in was Salman Khan. The superstar took to Twitter to express his sadness over Sushant's death.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

Back in 2017, there was news of Sushant locking horns with Salman Khan's protege Sooraj Pancholi at a bash. It was reported that Salman did not like Sushant ill-treating Sooraj and gave an earful to Sushant who apologised. However, Sooraj Pancholi had denied the news at that time and stated that he and Sushant 'were like brothers'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 08:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Salman Khan Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput demise Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide
