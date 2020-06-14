Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Mumbai Police Reveals No Suicide Note Found Yet In Their Statement, Actor's Body Taken For Post Mortem (View Pics)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14, at his Bandra residence. It is being said that Sushant's house help discovered his body and informed the police about the same. Sushant is the fourth death of 2020 in the Bollywood fraternity after that of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and music composer Wajid Khan. A few hours back, Manoj Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police, Western Region, told PTI that the actor had committed suicide and that the Police was carrying out the primary investigations. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: From Wanting To Become an Astronaut to Making MS Dhoni Fans Happy, The Chhichhore Actor's Life Journey Has Been Nothing But Enigmatic.

And now, Mumbai Police Spokesperson, DCP Pranay Ashok too released an official statement that Sushant's death is still being investigated and that so far no suicide note has been found. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment.

Official statement of Mumbai Police- “#SushantSinghRajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating. Police has not found any note yet.” -DCP Pranay Ashok Spokesperson Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/Hyk1jk1L3H — Filmfare (@filmfare) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's body was brought down from his residence a few hours back and has been taken to the hospital for conducting a post mortem.

Sushant was best known on television for Pavitra Rishta and in Bollywood for movies like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni and Chhichhore. The actor's last project to release was Drive on Netflix. Sushant was reportedly suffering from depression for a while now. The actor will surely be missed by one and all. May his soul rest in peace!

