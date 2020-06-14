Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Mumbai Police Reveals No Suicide Note Found Yet In Their Statement, Actor's Body Taken For Post Mortem (View Pics)

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 04:47 PM IST
A+
A-
Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Mumbai Police Reveals No Suicide Note Found Yet In Their Statement, Actor's Body Taken For Post Mortem (View Pics)
Sushant Singh Rajput's Body Taken For Post Mortem (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14, at his Bandra residence. It is being said that Sushant's house help discovered his body and informed the police about the same. Sushant is the fourth death of 2020 in the Bollywood fraternity after that of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and music composer Wajid Khan. A few hours back, Manoj Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police, Western Region, told PTI that the actor had committed suicide and that the Police was carrying out the primary investigations. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: From Wanting To Become an Astronaut to Making MS Dhoni Fans Happy, The Chhichhore Actor's Life Journey Has Been Nothing But Enigmatic.

And now, Mumbai Police Spokesperson, DCP Pranay Ashok too released an official statement that Sushant's death is still being investigated and that so far no suicide note has been found. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment.

Check Out This Tweet Below:

Sushant Singh Rajput's body was brought down from his residence a few hours back and has been taken to the hospital for conducting a post mortem.

See Pics Below:

Sushant Singh Rajput Committed Suicide At His Bandra Residence (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)
Sushant Singh's Body Brought Down (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)
Media and Fans Outside Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra Home (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)
Sushant Singh Rajput's Body Taken For Post Mortem (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sushant was best known on television for Pavitra Rishta and in Bollywood for movies like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni and Chhichhore. The actor's last project to release was Drive on Netflix. Sushant was reportedly suffering from depression for a while now. The actor will surely be missed by one and all. May his soul rest in peace!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput dead Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput demise Sushant Singh Rajput no more Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: David Warner, Yuvraj Singh, Kamran Akmal and Others Mourn the Death of Bollywood Star
Cricket

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: David Warner, Yuvraj Singh, Kamran Akmal and Others Mourn the Death of Bollywood Star
In Memoriam 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Disha Salian - Celebs Whose Loss Left Us With a Heartbreak
Entertainment

In Memoriam 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Disha Salian - Celebs Whose Loss Left Us With a Heartbreak
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Shocked Netizens Remember His Last Movie Chhichhore Where He Helps His Son Fight Suicidal Thoughts Inspiring Millions of Fans (Watch Viral Clip)
Viral

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Shocked Netizens Remember His Last Movie Chhichhore Where He Helps His Son Fight Suicidal Thoughts Inspiring Millions of Fans (Watch Viral Clip)
Sushant Singh Rajput's Heart-Breaking Suicide News Prompts Netizens to Trend #MentalHealthMatters, Highlight The Need to Talk About Mental Health Issues And Depression
Viral

Sushant Singh Rajput's Heart-Breaking Suicide News Prompts Netizens to Trend #MentalHealthMatters, Highlight The Need to Talk About Mental Health Issues And Depression
Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: What Triggers People to Take This Extreme Step?
Health & Wellness

Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: What Triggers People to Take This Extreme Step?
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: From Rejecting his Stanford University Scholarship to Getting Inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ, When SSR Spoke About What Inspired Him To Be An Actor
Bollywood

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: From Rejecting his Stanford University Scholarship to Getting Inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ, When SSR Spoke About What Inspired Him To Be An Actor
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virat Kohli Condoles Actor’s Sudden Death, Offers Condolences to Family and Friends
Cricket

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virat Kohli Condoles Actor’s Sudden Death, Offers Condolences to Family and Friends
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Bollywood Actor's Demise, Says 'Bright Young Actor Gone Too Soon'
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Bollywood Actor's Demise, Says 'Bright Young Actor Gone Too Soon'
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement