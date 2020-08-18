Questions in Sushant Singh Rajput's case has only led to more questions. The late actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, has released a statement through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde which makes some shocking claims. The actress details that they only started dating each other in April 2019. She also alleges that her relationship with the actor's family strained after his sister groped her while she was sleeping. The statement also claims that Rhea only moved out of Sushant's house, where they were living in, on June 8, 2020 after the actor asked her to do so since his sister was visiting him. As per the statement, Sushant's sister had agreed to visit him after pleading. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED Finds No Big Transfer Between SSR and Rhea Chakraborty’s Bank Accounts.

Rhea's lawyer has also said that she has no objection if the case is handed over to the CBI by Mumbai Police. "The has admitted in her Petition to the SC that she sent a Message to Amit Shah Union HM to order a CBI investigation. She has also informed the SC that if the Court Transfers it to CBI she had no objection. What she has challenged is the Illegal Registration and Investigation of Bihar Police without Jurisdiction and transfer to CBI of an illegal investigation. Unless the Maharashtra Govt Consents to a CBI investigation, the Case cannot be transferred to CBI. Instead, the Bihar Govt ought to have transferred the investigation to Mumbai Police as per the Notification issued by the Union Government," the statement read.

Detailing the misbehaviour at the hands of Sushant's sister, the statement alleges, "In the initial months of their relationship, when Rhea had visited Sushant’s house, his sister Priyanka and her husband Siddharth were living with him. On one night, in and around April 2019, Rhea and Priyanka had gone out to a party. Priyanka consumed copious amounts of alcohol and was behaving inappropriately with men as well as women at that party. So, Rhea insisted that they return to Sushant’s home. Upon returning, Sushant and his sister continued drinking alcohol while Rhea retired for the night as she had a shoot the next morning. Rhea was asleep in Sushant’s room when she suddenly awoke to find Priyanka had got into bed with her and was groping her. Rhea was extremely shocked and demanded that she leave the room immediately. Subsequently, Rhea herself left the house."

"That due to the aforesaid incident, the relationship between Sushant’s family and Rhea had been strained since inception." This was also the reason why Sushant's family excluded Rhea from the list of attendees at his funeral.

Read The Statement Here:

‘Sushant case is more about politics than finding the truth..a number of Bihar politicians are taking advantage of the case ahead of elections..’ @Tweet2Rhea submission.. pic.twitter.com/Obg286rOm5 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 18, 2020

"Rhea denies all allegations of abetment of suicide, misappropriation of funds and others or otherwise. Both the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate have been handed over all of Rhea’s financial documents which clearly show the falsity of such allegations. She has not received a single transfer from Sushant's Accounts. All her Income Tax Returns have been examined by police as well as ED. Neither of them has found anything incriminating against," the statement further read.

Rhea has also denied knowing Aditya Thackeray. "Rhea does not know and has never met Aaditya Thackeray till today. Neither has she ever spoken to him telephonically or otherwise. Though she has heard of him as a leader of the Shiv Sena," the statement read.

"The comments made at the last hearing before the Hon’ble Supreme Court on the 11th of August 2020, make it evident that this has become more about politics than the truth. Unwanted and irrelevant submissions are being made. The number of Politicians taking advantage of this case on the eve of elections in Bihar," the statement reads.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).