Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a throwback video on Sunday, in which the sisters are joyous about the fact that the late actor is playing Indian cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his 2016 biopic. The video, shot on mobile camera, shows Sushant and his sisters lazing about in bed, pulling his leg and having a hearty laugh. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Murder Is Waterloo and Watergate for Bollywood, Mumbai Police and Maha Govt, Says Subramanian Swamy

"My brother has become Mahendra Singh Dhoni," the sisters say, teasing Sushant about bagging the biggest role of his career. They also talk of how proud they are of their brother. "We had joy, we had fun! We had seasons in the sun But the smile and the song Like the seasons have all gone" How I wish we were all together again. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Diljit Dosanjh Who Met the Late Actor Twice, Says ‘Suicide Wali Baat Digest Toh Nahi Hoti’

Watch Sushant Singh Rajput’s Throwback Video With Sisters

“We had joy, we had fun! We had seasons in the sun ☀️ But the smile and the song Like the seasons have all gone” How I wish we were all together again...❤️ #Youwillstayinourheartsforever #comeback @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/HJNF3fUTg5 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 16, 2020

#Youwillstayinourheartsforever #comeback," Shweta posted on her verified Facebook account along with the video. Former India captain Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2020 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).