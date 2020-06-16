Sushant Singh Rajput's Viral and Now Deleted Tweets Hours Before his Suicide are Fake, Clarifies Twitter

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise was alarming, a wake-up call maybe. It's time we start emphasising on the importance of mental health and why depression shouldn't be mocked or taken lightly. According to sources close to the actor, he was suffering from clinical depression but had stopped taking his anti-depressant pills. There are also reports about how he felt like an outsider in the industry, despite delivering some major hits. In an attempt to see his pain, few of his recent and now-deleted tweets are going viral on social media. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Kriti Sanon Pens an Emotional Post, 'A Part of My Heart Has Gone With You'.

The said tweets suggest how he's tired of trying and has given up on chasing fame. While one may think if he tweeted these hours before dying by suicide, let us tell you that they are completely fake. Sushant wasn't active on his Twitter account since the beginning of this year and there's no way he tweeted those tweets before taking that big step. For the ones who are still sceptical, Twitter India has also clarified the same. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: ‘Ankita Lokhande Is Devastated and Crying Like Hell,’ Reveals Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Prarthana Behere.

Check out His Viral Tweets

All the tweets from @itsSSR’s Twitter before his death are fake & fabricated - @TwitterIndia has clarified on the same, kindly don’t believe in these tweets and don’t pass it further...Let him please rest in peace! Please, I beg! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/w6pjNEkyFd — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) June 16, 2020

Sushant's demise was a major blow to the already grieving industry. He left a void in our hearts and it will never be filled. His demise has certainly ignited a very old debate but that's a topic for some other day. Till then, let's keep praying for his beautiful soul to rest in peace.

