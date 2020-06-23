Everyone is devasted by Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Once he was here shining bright and then he was gone! It will take a lot of time to get over his death. A talented, sweet-natured guy is gone. So when Bhumika Chawla, who played his sister in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story took to Instagram to talk about him and how a week has passed since his demise, we were choked again. But her post wasn't just about that. She spoke about how a mud-slinging match is on post his death. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Publicist Rohini Iyer’s Statement Recorded By Bandra Police
Chawla implores that the real reason has gone with Sushant. So there's no reason to play the blame game. Instead, she requests fans to use the same time to take care of people around, be healthy, and lead a positive life. Like all of us, the actress is extremely hurt by Sushant's decision.
Dear Sushant - wherever you are - you are in the hands of God .... it’s Been a week since you have gone ... What took you away —- THE SECRET HAS GONE WITH YOU — buried deep in your heart and mind .... I wish to tell all the people who are affected by this to pray and devote your time to things like —-Taking care of yourself , of the people around you ... There are speculations of why it happened .... THERE IS MUD SLINGING - there is wrath - there is —“ who is to be blamed “ —— there is “ industry did it “ —- “ relationship did this” ... so on and so forth .... Dear PEOPLE RESPECT A SOUL GONE ... PRAY AND LOOK AHEAD ..... SPEND THAt TIME In caring for each other / CARING FOR THE NEEDS OF kids who need education : teach them in which ever way you can / PRAY for yourselves and others around you / EXERCISE —- stay positive ... LETS NOT BLAMe PEOPLE —— LETS RESPECT Each other ... LET THE industry find a solution within itself and not do public discussions on public domains —- Prayers for him
A few sentences in her post makes us a bit puzzled too. She mentions how people should wait for the industry to find a solution. Is she talking about the investigation? She also asks people to not do public discussions on public domains. What did she exactly mean by that?
