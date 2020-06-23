Everyone is devasted by Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Once he was here shining bright and then he was gone! It will take a lot of time to get over his death. A talented, sweet-natured guy is gone. So when Bhumika Chawla, who played his sister in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story took to Instagram to talk about him and how a week has passed since his demise, we were choked again. But her post wasn't just about that. She spoke about how a mud-slinging match is on post his death. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Publicist Rohini Iyer’s Statement Recorded By Bandra Police

Chawla implores that the real reason has gone with Sushant. So there's no reason to play the blame game. Instead, she requests fans to use the same time to take care of people around, be healthy, and lead a positive life. Like all of us, the actress is extremely hurt by Sushant's decision.

A few sentences in her post makes us a bit puzzled too. She mentions how people should wait for the industry to find a solution. Is she talking about the investigation? She also asks people to not do public discussions on public domains. What did she exactly mean by that?

