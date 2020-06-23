Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, 2020 has still not sunk in. The actor hung himself at his Bandra residence and was discovered by his house help. His family flew in from Patna on June 15 and the actor was laid to rest at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium on the same day. Sushant had not left any suicide note and was reportedly suffering from depression for a while. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies At 34: Ekta Kapoor Remembers Their Conversation From Last Week, Expresses Grief Saying 'Not fair Sushi!'.

After claims were made of how foul play was suspected in his death, the Mumbai Police launched a full enquiry into his death and ever since, has been recording statements of people who were close to the actor over the past few months. Sushant Singh Rajput's Uncle Claims Actor Was Murdered, Demands CBI Enquiry Into His Death (Details Inside).

After recording the statements of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, director of his last film Mukesh Chhabra and his flatmate and good friend Siddharth Pitani among others, the Bandra Police also summoned another of Rajput's close friends and ex-publicist, Rohini Iyer. She was reportedly called to the police station and arrived at 11 am on June 22 and was questioned for over 9 hours, as per a report in India Today. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Mumbai Police Asks Yash Raj Films To Handover Copies of Contracts That Were Signed With The Late Actor.

Rohini was a close friend of Sushant and penned a 5-post long eulogy to him, where she not only asked one and all to celebrate his life and legacy of work that the actor left behind, but also called out all those who were dishonouring his memory by spreading hate about him. Unfortunately, Sushant's death has been turned into a controversy with countryfolk and industry's opinions ranging from the actor crumbling under pressure and killing himself to him being murdered. We offer our strength to his family members in such grief-filled times. We pray for his soul to rest in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).