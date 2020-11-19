The gorgeous Sushmita Sen turns 45 today. The actress recently made a comeback in acting with the mindblowing web-series, Aarya - she had taken a break from work after being diagnosed with a life-threatening disease, a revelation that surfaced in 2019. We are sure you remember, thee actress had shot to stardom when she won Miss Universe in the year in 1994. And the reason she won the crown, she garnered millions of fans over the years, is not just her heavenly beauty. She, is a woman of substance. Money Heist Meets Biwi No. 1: Raquel Aka Itziar Ituno Croons Salman Khan-Sushmita Sen’s Song Chunari Chunari (Watch Video).

Sushmita is a master orator. Her wisdom has always exceeded her age. Her words can inspire and motivate you. Her positive outlook, her thought process, is the light that will guide you home. So, to celebrate her birthday, we are going to list down some of the most inspiring things the actress has said in the year 2020. Sushmita Sen Reveals How She Used Her Time Off To Focus on Various Aspects of Life.

Sushmita On Strenght:

"There are strengths that women have… it makes her a hero by the virtue of just that emotional strength that she carries. She has a brain that can be as loving and generous as it can be manipulative. You don’t want to mess with a woman if she has made up her mind,"

Sushmita On Failure:

"I define my success, I acknowledge my failures but I also acknowledge that I haven’t failed, my attempts have. There is a big difference. When people don’t know how to differentiate between the two, everybody piles on with the insecurity of being called a failure. That is a very big mistake that people allow others to make on their behalf."

Sushmita On Principles:

"If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for everything. When you really believe in something, that belief is born from principles in your life, and when you really believe in something, that is when you can stand up for it."

Sushmita On Ageing

"If you have depth and substance, and with some wrinkles and some lines, I believe that it adds to your character."

Sushmita On Fitting In

"I have never silenced my conscience to fit in. And I have always known that there is a price to be paid for it. When you take a road less travelled, there is a price to be paid for that."

Sushmita On Heartbreak

"When your heart breaks, you feel it like anybody else. It doesn’t matter if you are famous or a student; if your heart breaks, it breaks. When you are younger, it is more and more difficult for you to express it with control. It just comes out like one saga of emotions out of control and then you are shattered and in bed and depressed and the whole world is falling apart. Some even play the guitar. You feel sorry about everything. As you start to get a little older, and if you are driven by a purpose in life, a purpose far greater than just...your whole world is a romance, your existence is a romance. You have to love yourself. Some of us learn that early, some take time."

A very happy birthday to Sushmita. We cannot wait for the second season of Aarya. And all the other projects that you are going to be a part of.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 12:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).