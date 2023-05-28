On the 140th birth anniversary of revolutionary leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the makers of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, released the teaser of the film. The movie is all about the life of politician, activist and writer Veer Savarkar. Actor Randeep Hooda, who plays the titular role talked about the idea behind the movie. Inspector Avinash: Randeep Hooda Reveals Why He Said Yes to Neeraj Pathak’s Web Series.

Randeep made his debut with Monsoon Wedding, got a lot of popularity with films such as Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', Rang Rasiya, Jism 2 and many more. With Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, he is making a debut as a director.

Check Out The Teaser Here:

He shared, "Savarkar led an incredible life, and as I learned more about him while researching for my film, I have come to admire him tremendously. So it gives me immense pleasure to share a sneak peek into our film on his 140th birthday."

Randeep also took to his Twitter handle and wrote in the caption, "The most wanted Indian by the British. The inspiration behind revolutionaries like - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh & Khudiram Bose. Who was #VeerSavarkar? Watch his true story unfold! Presenting @RandeepHooda in & as #SwantantryaVeerSavarkar In Cinemas 2023"

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is known for her role in Pavitra Rishta will be seen opposite Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda. Filmmaker Sandeep Singh feels that somewhere Veer Savarkar was misunderstood by many in history, and the movie will bring out the facts about him and his contributions. Inspector Avinash Trailer: Randeep Hooda Is a Ruthless Cop in This Sneak Peek of True Events-Inspired Series (Watch Video).

He added, "People worldwide continue to misunderstand him. They wanted, and still want, him to apologise without knowing the reason. When I say that Veer Savarkar was truly a patriot, I mean it and stand by it staunchly. Thus, for those who have misunderstood him need to watch our film for all the factual information. History cannot be corrected and the events that have transpired in the past cannot be changed. I feel privileged and grateful to have the opportunity to make a film on one of our greatest freedom fighters of his time."

According to the film's producer, Anand Pandit, many of us came across the contributions of freedom fighters, Savarkar's ideologies and contributions have never been highlighted similarly. He said, "Savarkar is a very prestigious project for us because of the incredible impact that Veer Savarkar had on our nation's freedom struggle. His story, unfortunately, has not been told to us as a country and we hope our film will complete that lacune. We present the film's first look and hope the audience comes back asking for more."

Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films. SwatantryaVeer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda and Sam Khan, Yogesh Rahar and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Ishaan Dutta and Rahul V Dubey. The principal shooting for the film is almost complete, and the film is slated to release in cinemas this year.