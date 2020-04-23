Taapsee Pannu Shares a BTS Pic from a Film’s Set Recollecting about the Day She Accepted Her Flaws

Taapsee Pannu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Along with a never-seen-before throwback picture, actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday also shared a noteworthy message about body positivity and self-love. The 32-year-old star hopped on to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes picture of hers from an earlier shoot. Dressed in a blue coloured saree, the 'Mulk' actor is seen flashing a beautiful smile and flaunting her short curls. Taking it to the captions, the actor wrote: "I remember how I was concerned that my short hair won't suit the sarees he makes Coz they r so traditional but he was so nonchalant about it n said we will use your original hair length, colour, texture, everything natural, everything YOU. Taapsee Pannu Recalls ‘Proud’ Moment of Becoming School’s Head Girl of Her School.

"The 'Badla' actor later stressed that "sometimes you just have to embrace how you look only then the world will embrace it. Shying away from how you look is never going to help you grow in life."She concluded the post by saying: "The day I accepted my flaws was the day I came into my true self n my flaws helped me get a unique identity. Taapsee Pannu Looks Back At Her Bollywood Journey As Chashme Baddoor Completes 7 Years (View Post)

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Instagram Post Below

"Lately, the 'Manmarziyaan' actor has been sharing many throwback pictures as she earlier announced on Instagram that she will be posting a series to refresh some memories amid the coronavirus lockdown. Taapsee is currently at home like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.