As National Award-winner Tabu turned 54 on Tuesday, actor Jackie Shroff has wished the actress and also celebrated three years of his film Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60: Bollywood Superstar Cuts Lavish Three-Tier Cake With Golden Crown at Birthday Fan Meet and Greet; Video Capturing the Moment Goes Viral – WATCH.

Jackie took to Instagram stories, where he shared a video montage featuring pictures of Tabu. He added the song Boondon Se Baaten from her 1999 film Thakshak directed by Govind Nihalani. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Rahul Bose.

Jackie Shroff Extends Warm Wishes, Shares Special Video from ‘Thakshak’

Tabu

For the caption, Jackie, who has worked with Tabu in films such as Kohram and 2001: Do Hazaar Ek, wrote: “#happybirthday @tabutiful.”

He also shared a scene from his 2002 film Phone Bhoot, directed by Gurmmeet Singh. The film stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff.

It tells the story of two young men inspired by stories from their childhood who create a business around capturing ghosts. However, their endeavour turns dangerous when they must fulfil their promise to a poltergeist.

Looking forward, Jackie will next feature in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled Welcome To The Jungle.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

An avid user of social media, Jackie never forgets to wish his friends from the industry or celebrate milestones on Instagram.

He recently celebrated a year of Singham Again. Jackie had shared a scene from the Rohit Shetty directed Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn on his Instagram stories section.

He wrote: “#OneYearofSinghamAgain.”

Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise. Akshay Kumar Turns 58: Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and More Celebs Pen Heartfelt Birthday Wishes for ‘Khiladi’ Actor.

Drawing parallels to the Ramayana, Bajirao Singham and his team in the film embark on a mission to rescue his wife, confronting a mysterious and formidable antagonist along the way.

