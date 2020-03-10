Taimur, Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Get Ready For Holi Party Dressed In Whites (Watch Video)

Kareena Kapoor, Taimur And Saif During Holi (Photo Credit: Instagram)

What's Holi without wearing whites? Isn't that what Bollywood taught us? Guess that's why the Khan family turned out in white to play Holi. Taimur, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan left to play Holi. We will soon get to see videos and pictures of these three having fun. Kareena looked really pretty. To add a dash of colour to her all-white garb, Kareena wore a red lipstick which is making her look even more beautiful. Saif looked as handsome as ever while the little girl looked quite cute with a cap on. Taimur Ali Khan Is on a ‘Chill Mode’ With Mommy Kareena Kapoor While We Are Battling Mid-Week Blues!

Last year, Taimur splashed colour at everyone from his balcony looking really happy to do so. This time, it will be with more people it seems.

Look at the cute Taimur!

Taimur is everyone's obsession. Recently, Deepika Padukone wanted to steal him while Alia Bhatt couldn't stop going gaga over him when a video of him went viral. So you see, we aren't the only ones.