The first trailer of the upcoming Zee5 film, Taish, has dropped online. The teaser of the film which dropped a few days ago was highly stylised. Now, the full trailers present us with a whiff of the story in the same stylised essence. The movie by Bejoy Nambiar stars Kriti Kharbanda, Zoa Morani, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane and Jim Sarbh in key roles. Everyone looks fab in the new footage. Their best scenes from the movie seem to have been picked out to weave the trailer. Taish Teaser: Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh's Revenge Drama Looks Gripping (Watch Video).

So, as per the trailer, the aiyyash Pulkit and Jim are attending a lavish wedding. Things don't go as per plan at the wedding, and seems like someone dies. Harshvardhan, who kills for a living, is somehow connected and warns the wedding guests that if any of them is involved, they won't be spared. The one thing that stands out is Harshvardhan Rane. It is nice to seem him in a prominent role after Sanam Teri Kasam. Taish: Bejoy Nambiar’s Film Is Harshvardhan Rane’s ‘Most Intense Experience’ Here’s Why!

Dance sequences, romances, melancholy, chase sequences, wedding stuff - the trailer intercuts between scenes showcasing all. Also, Taish will not just release as a film, but also in the web-series format. So, that is a new thing.

Watch The Trailer For Taish Here:

Bejoy has titles like Shaitan, Wazir, and Solo under his credit. All were suspenseful movies, with brilliant background score, editing and cinematography. We expect even better from Taish. The movie will start streaming on October 29.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).