Tamannaah took to her social media accounts to reveal that her parents have tested positive for Coronavirus. She mentions in a post that they were showing signs of the infection and got themselves tested for the same. The whole family took the tests and the rest of them including the actress have all got negative reports. She also reveals that they are coping well with the symptoms and its related outcomes. Many celebrities and their family have been contracted the illness recently. After S P Balasubramanium, Satish Shah, Tamannaah's parents too tested positive for the disease. Tamannaah Feels Nepotism Cannot Determine Your Success or Failure, Cites Shah Rukh Khan’s Example to Prove Her Point

Recently, Tamannaah had shared a birthday post for her father which had her and her mother kissing her father. It's a damn cute picture.

View this post on Instagram

Tamannaah has been posting pictures of Yoga and other workouts to stay fit and boost immunity ever since the lockdown began. She was even seen not missing her sesh during heavy rains as well. That's some inspiration we must say. Her regime can be easily followed and can help many.

