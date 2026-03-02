Following their private wedding in Udaipur last week, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have issued a formal statement regarding their upcoming wedding reception. The couple confirmed that the event, scheduled for the evening of March 4 in Hyderabad, will be a strictly invitation-only affair, citing significant security concerns and the need for effective crowd management. Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Seek Blessings at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Hyderabad (Watch Videos).

VIROSH Wedding Reception Details

The statement, released by the couple’s representative team "ViRosh," explained that the decision to restrict access was made in consultation with local law enforcement. Due to the "extraordinary nationwide excitement" surrounding the nuptials, authorities advised tighter controls to prevent large public gatherings, potential traffic congestion, and safety risks to the public.

"Entry to the venue will be strictly limited to guests with valid invitations," the official note stated. "Individuals without official invites are respectfully requested not to visit the venue, as access will not be permitted under any circumstances."

A Star-Studded but Restricted Guest List

The reception was originally envisioned as a major celebration for the film fraternity, expected to draw prominent figures from the Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada industries. While high-profile actors, political leaders, and administrative officials remain on the list, the total number of attendees has been further pruned to ensure the well-being of all guests.

To accommodate the vast number of well-wishers who cannot attend the main event, the couple hinted that additional, more structured receptions may be organised at a later date.

More About the ViRosh Wedding

Rashmika and Vijay, who first shared the screen in Geetha Govindam (2018), tied the knot on February 26, 2026, at a luxury resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The intimate ceremony blended their respective cultures, featuring traditional Telugu Hindu rituals to honour Vijay’s heritage and Kodava customs to reflect Rashmika’s Coorg roots.

The couple’s first official wedding portraits became an instant social media sensation, reportedly surpassing previous records for the most-liked Instagram post by an Indian account.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Issue Statement On Their Wedding Reception

Recent Public Appearances

Since returning to Hyderabad, the newlyweds have been active in traditional post-wedding rituals. On Monday (March 2), they performed a Gruhapravesam (housewarming) and Satyanarayana Vratam puja at their new residence.

Earlier, they were seen seeking blessings at the Tirumala Tirupati temple and attending pre-wedding festivities for actor Allu Sirish. In a gesture of gratitude to their fans, the couple also organised the distribution of sweets and annadanam (food offerings) across several major cities in India. New Bride Rashmika Mandanna Meets Revanth Reddy, Thanks Telangana CM for Warm Hospitality and Special Gift (See Pics).

"Your safety and happiness mean everything to us," the couple concluded in their statement. "We are deeply grateful for your blessings and support."

