Thappad First Look Out! Taapsee Pannu's Pain After The Slap Will Leave You Feeling Hurt (View Pic)

It's incredible how the titles of women-oriented socially charged movies are picked. There was Chhapaak which means a splash, a splash that ruins everything for many acid attack victims. Now, Thappad. The title makes it clear that this will talk about violence against women. Taapsee Pannu shared the first poster of the film to announce that the trailer will be out tomorrow. The poster has Taapsee reeling under the aftermath of a slap and her pain is obvious. The caption says, "Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai!" Taapsee Pannu Gets Emotional After Finishing Shoot for ‘Thappad’

We couldn't shake off the feeling that it unknowingly takes a dig at Kabir Singh or Arjun Reddy where slapping your partner was shown as a sign of love. Well, we hope people there felt it the way Taapsee did in the poster.

Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai!#Thappadfirstlook pic.twitter.com/4WZGT4IXp8 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 30, 2020

Taapsee called Thappad this year's Pink in an interview. Speaking to IANS, she said, "Working with Anubhav (Sinha) sir is always an enriching experience and he encourages one to push the envelope. When he discussed Thappad, I immediately decided this was a film I had to do. It has a thought-provoking storyline and deals with a subject that must be addressed in our society. To put it in perspective, looking at what we aim to convey with our film, I can say Thappad is this year's Pink." The film releases on March 6, 2020, alongside Baaghi 3.