Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff is celebrating the Golden Globe win of the song Nattu Nattu from RRR. The song was recently feted with the award for Best Original song in a Motion Picture at the 80th edition of the Golden Globe awards. The star paid a dancing tribute to the song to mark the achievement by India on the global canvas. Taking to social media, Tiger celebrated this success in an energetic and swag filled manner. RRR at Golden Globe Awards 2023: ‘Naatu Naatu’ Track Wins Best Original Song; SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Scream With Joy for MM Keeravani (Watch Video).

He shared a clip of himself dancing to "Naatu Naatu", donning an all black look, from hat to shoes and captioned it: "This should be our victory dance after yesterday, huge win for Indian Cinema! congratulations to the whole team of RRR @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravani @jrntr @alwaysramcharan." Bollywood producer-filmmaker Karan Johar lauded Tiger's gesture as he shared Tiger's reel in the story section of his Instagram handle. RRR Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ Becomes the First Ever Asian Track To Win a Golden Globe!.

Watch The Fun Video Which Tiger Shared:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger is currently gearing up for two mega releases of the year, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. A few days ago, the War star had also shared glimpses of his action sequences from Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan.

