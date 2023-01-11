The song “Naatu Naatu” from RRR has won for Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. The winner MM Keeravani is cheered by team RRR as the announcement is made. The viral video shows how director SS Rajamouli and actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR scream with joy for the ace film composer. Golden Globes 2023 Winners Live: Quinta Brunson Wins Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary.

Team RRR Wins

The winner for Best Song - Motion Picture is @mmkeeravaani for their song "Naatu Naatu" featured in @rrrmovie! Congratulations! 🎥✨🎵 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ePaXzJ1AoL — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

‘Naatu Naatu’ Track Wins Best Original Song

