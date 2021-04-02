Actress Urvashi Rautela's assertion that she does not know any cricketer has gone viral, as have memes around the subject. In the past, she has been linked with cricketer Rishabh Pant. It all began during a recent interactive session of Urvashi on Instagram, where she was responding to various questions from fans. Urvashi Rautela Performs Striptease, Announces Second Part of ‘Love Dose’ With Yo Yo Honey Singh (Watch Video).

On being asked who is her favourite cricketer, the actress replied: "I don't watch cricket at all so don't know any cricketers. I have deep respect for Sachin sir and Virat sir." This response from the actress left many netizens surprised. Urvashi Rautela on International Women’s Day 2021: We Need Representation That Reflects All Women.

Needless to mention that screenshots of her response and memes made on the same have gone viral on social media.

