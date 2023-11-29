Actor Varun Dhawan, an avid social media user, treated his massive fanbase on Wednesday with an adorable picture of himself giving a tight hug to his Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon. Varun and Kriti had shared the screen in the 2022 horror comedy drama Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik. Varun Dhawan Talked About Working Again With Sajid Nadiadwala and Hinted at Future Collaborations.

Taking to Instagram, Varun, who has a fan following of 46.7 million followers, shared a cute click wherein we can see Kriti looking merry in a black dress, with Varun hugging her from behind. He is wearing a blue t-shirt. In the caption, Varun gave an emoji of ‘high five’. He gave the music to the track "Apna Bana Le" from Bhediya.

Varun Dhawan Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Sachin-Jigar. The post was liked by Ayushmann Khurrana. Kriti commented on the post: “Miss you, my friend," followed by a red heart emoji. Fans commented, "I can't wait for Bhediya 2.” “Something is cooking,” said another. Meanwhile, Varun recently appeared on the chat show Koffee With Karan, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. He has VD 18 in the pipeline. Kriti has an untitled romantic comedy, The Crew and Do Patti in her kitty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2023 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).