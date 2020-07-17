Singer Vishal Mishra is extremely happy to lend voice for the song "Haq hai humara", which features Shah Rukh Khan. "Singing for SRK feels surreal. I am a huge fan of his and seeing him doing his signature step of stretching his arms open wide in my song makes me feel so happy. It's like a dream come true moment for me. I will cherish this song for life," Vishal told IANS. Kabir Singh Singer Vishal Mishra Reveals How His Small-Town Origins Make Him Understand The Value of Opportunity

Owing to the lockdown, the music video was shot at his home in Mumbai. The song is a tribute to the country's frontline workers who are working day and night to save the nation from the Covid-19 pandemic. Notebook Song Nai Lagda: Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal’s Romantic Song by Vishal Mishra is a 10/10 (Watch Video)

Check Out SRK in Song Haq Hai Humara

Apart from this, Vishal also has a lot in store for his fans. "I am currently working on new songs and albums. I am going to come up with a lot of independent songs," he informed.

