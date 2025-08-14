War 2, which released in theatres on August 14, marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Jr NTR. He plays Vikram, a RAW agent tasked with apprehending ex-RAW agent Kabir, played by Hrithik Roshan. His introduction scene - clearly inspired by a sequence in Captain America: The Winter Soldier - shows him infiltrating a ship hijacked by pirates to rescue captured Naval officers. ‘War 2’ Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Showdown Sinks Under Bad VFX and Brain-Dead Screenplay.

The sequence has Vikram go shirtless because the glider plane transporting him can only carry a limited weight. Upon landing on the ship, Jr NTR flaunts his abs. Instead of awe, the scene sparked amusement among fans. Many felt his abs looked fake - an impression worsened by poor lighting and an obviously green-screened backdrop. This was surprising given Jr NTR’s otherwise fit physique, evident in RRR and Devara.

Netizens React to Jr NTR's Abs' Scene

Is this a morphed pic or they actually used VFX on Jr NTR's body? 🙄#War2 #JrNTR #War2Review pic.twitter.com/d8Hns1tRg2 — Rahul Soni (@Dilli_Wala_BF) August 14, 2025

Mah goat ntr jr with six pack abs mogged this planet 😛🤙(koi vfx nhi bolega) pic.twitter.com/Z7kNqqx2eC — Eeshaan ♤ (@rohannedits) August 14, 2025

It's okay to be on the chubbier side for a leading man; forced shirtless scenes with bad VFX only add to the humiliation. Just saying. #War2Review pic.twitter.com/pVxaUvnq8O — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) August 14, 2025

Weak Visual Effects Throughout

Sadly, this is not the only instance of subpar visual effects in War 2; the film is peppered with them. The negative reviews pour in, labelling it the weakest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. ‘War 2’: From ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ to ‘Pathaan’, Ranking All YRF Spy Universe Films by Opening Day Collections and Predicting Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR Starrer’s Box Office Debut.

Early reports suggest War 2 is also underperforming at the box office. The Hindi version's opening-day collection is projected at INR 35 crore - far below the INR 53 crore that War earned on its debut day. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor.

