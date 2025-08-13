With the upcoming release of War 2, the YRF Spy Universe will have expanded to six films. The journey began in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Kabir Khan and starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film was a blockbuster, setting the stage for the franchise. In 2017, the sequel Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, became an even bigger success. Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Hrithik Roshan's War - Ranking All 5 Films in YRF Spy Universe From Worst to Best!

Two years later came War (2019), pairing Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles under Siddharth Anand’s direction. While all three films featured RAW agents, they weren’t interconnected at this stage - a point highlighted by actress Anupriya Goenka playing two entirely different characters in Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

It was in 2023 that Yash Raj Films decided to formally link these movies, inspired by the 'cinematic universe' trend. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, became the highest-grossing entry in the franchise. Salman Khan made a special cameo as Tiger, officially cementing the shared universe.

Later in 2023, Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, followed Pathaan. While it reunited Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, with Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, the film underperformed compared to expectations despite a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan.

In 2025, War 2 sees Hrithik Roshan return as rogue agent Kabir, with Jr NTR as the antagonist and Kiara Advani in the female lead role. Ayan Mukerji takes over direction from Siddharth Anand. Releasing on August 14, the film faces a box office clash with Coolie. ‘War 2’: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR Have Special Request for Fans Ahead of Their Actioner’s Grand Theatrical Release, Say ‘Your Mission Is To Keep the Secrets Safe’.

With that in mind, let's look at the opening day collections of the previous movies of YRF Spy Universe in India and rank them from lowest to highest. We will also include the lifetime collections of these films (for India).

Opening Day Collections of YRF Spy Universe (Ranked: Low to High)

5. Ek Tha Tiger - INR 32.93 crore

(Lifetime Collections - INR 198.78 crore)

4. Tiger Zinda Hai - INR 34.10

(Lifetime Collections -INR 339.16 crore)

3. Tiger 3 - INR 44.50 crore

(Lifetime Collections - INR 285.52 crore)

2. War - INR 53.35 crore

(Lifetime Collections - INR 318.01 crore)

1. Pathaan - INR 57 crore

(Lifetime Collections - INR 543.05 crore)

Opening Day Predictions for 'War 2'

Reports suggest the Hindi version of War 2 may open lower than the original War, with trade estimates placing its first-day collections at around INR 35 crore due to its clash with Coolie. ‘Coolie’ vs ‘War 2’ Box Office: Rajinikanth-Aamir Khan or Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR – Who Is Expected To Take a Bigger Opening? Find Out!

Watch the Trailer of 'War 2':

However, the Telugu version is expected to draw decent crowds in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, thanks to Jr NTR’s immense popularity. If this regional boost materialises, War 2 could open in the INR 60–64 crore range across all languages - potentially surpassing Pathaan’s debut numbers.

