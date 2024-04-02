Shah Rukh Khan's older son, Aryan Khan, always tries to keep himself away from the limelight, but something keeps him in the trends. Aryan Khan has recently sparked dating rumours with Brazillian actress Larissa Bonesi. Aryan, who has recently been quite busy with his directorial venture, has once again caught everyone's attention after a Reddit user pointed out the fact that Aryan follows the Brazilian actress and also her family members, indicating that something is brewing between the two. An old video of Aryan and Larissa has now gone viral on social media. Is Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Dating Brazilian Actress Larissa Bonesi? Here’s What We Know!.

Who Is Larisaa Bonesi?

Brazilian by birth, Larissa is a model and actress and someone who definitely is not new to the Indian cinema scene, just as one might be assuming. The actress has previously been featured in several songs and movies, but you probably missed her out. Larissa made her entry into Bollywood with the hit song "Subah Hone Na De", starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham from Desi Boyz. She was also seen in Saif Ali Khan's horror comedy Go Goa Gone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larissa Bonesi (@larissabonesi)

Like any other foreigner, Larissa has also worked on multiple South Indian projects, predominantly in the Telugu industry, with films like Thikka starring Sai Dharam Tej. She has also been featured in music videos with Yo Yo Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa and Stebin Ben, among others. Larissa has modelled for various brands, and her Instagram account is a standing proof of this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larissa Bonesi (@larissabonesi)

Well, the Age Gap?

The latest rumoured couple in town has a small age gap. Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is 26 years old, while his rumoured model girlfriend, Larissa, is 34. Despite the 8-year age gap, it seems love has found its way between them. Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Daughter Suhana Khan, Informs ‘Sale Is Live’ for Second Batch of Aryan Khan’s Streetwear Collection D’Yavol X (View Pic).

Here’s the Viral Reddit Video of the Couple:

According to the latest buzz, something is brewing between Larissa and Aryan Khan. However, all of these are mere speculations since neither has confirmed the same. Meanwhile, Larissa is busy with her commitments, and Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut soon.

