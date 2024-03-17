Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan have launched a new line, X-2, for their streetwear brand D’yavol X. Co-founded by Aryan, the brand collaborates with Disney for this collection. Shah Rukh Khan announced the launch on social media, inviting fans to visit dyavolx.com for limited-edition pieces with global shipping. Alongside the announcement, he shared a photo featuring himself and his daughter, Suhana, in striking, stylish poses. In the image, Shah Rukh sits in a jeep while Suhana stands beside him. Check out his post below! Shah Rukh Khan Spotted at Mumbai Airport Sporting a Stylish Black Ensemble and Flashing His Signature Smile During Security Check.

