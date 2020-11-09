Actress Yami Gautam, who is currently in Dalhousie to shoot for her upcoming film Bhoot Police, says her job gives her ample opportunity to travel and explore places as much as she would love. Yami posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen at a temple with her team. Arjun Kapoor to Miss Diwali Celebration With Sister Anshula This Year, Actor Is Busy Filming for Saif Ali Khan’s Bhoot Police

"My job gives me ample of opportunity to travel & explore places as much as I would love! Apart from all the touristy spots etc, the one place I make it a point to visit is any holy shrine!" she wrote as caption. Bhoot Police: Jacqueline Fernandez Opens Up About Her Character in her Next Horror Comedy, Says ‘It’s Sexy and Glam’

"I believe in spirituality and apart from faith, there is something mystical about the strength & energy certain shrines hold P.S.. thnx to my amazing team who accompanied me to this not so easy trek, but absolutely worth & made it a memorable day ," she added.

Check Out Yami Gautam's Instagram Post Below:

Yami is currently shooting for the horror comedy "Bhoot Police" in Dalhousie. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.

